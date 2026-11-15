Charawna: Ejército anuncia captura de prisioneros

El ejército libanés anuncia alrededor de un millón de tabletas cautivas incautadas en Charawna, cerca de Baalbek, así como cohetes, armas y 18 kilogramos de estupefacientes. A wanted suspect was injured in an exchange of fire, according to his statement of 15 November 2026. Otros cuatro fueron arrestados. Los cargos siguen siendo cargos y el inventario no ha sido verificado independientemente. La investigación continúa bajo supervisión judicial. Esta operación sigue separada de la destrucción del cannabis anunciada dos días antes.

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El ejército libanés informa de que incautó aproximadamente 1 millón de tabletas, cohetes, armas y municiones cautivas durante una operación en Charawna, en la región de Baalbek. In her statement of Sunday 15 November 2026, she also reported 18 kilograms of Narcotics and several vehicles seized. The wanted suspect was injured during an exchange of fire, according to the command’s account.

En Charawna, una operación dirigida a un hombre buscado

The military leadership indicated that the intervention was prepared by monitoring and monitoring. It targeted a Lebanese national designated by the initials F.J., presented as being the subject of numerous arrest warrants.

Según el comunicado, se disparó una unidad durante la operación y el ejército respondió. The suspect was reached and transportd to a hospital for treatment. El ejército describe sus lesiones como moderadas, sin especificar el establecimiento o el tiempo de intervención.

The command refers, among other things, to shooting at a patrol and civilians, violent incidents and drug trafficking among the charges against him. These charges and the announced existence of warrants do not constitute a judicial conviction.

Cuatro otros arrestados

Otros dos libaneses y dos sirios también fueron arrestados, dice el ejército. The communiqué does not detail the individual charges against these four persons or their possible links with the suspect initially sought.

El inventario anunciado distingue aproximadamente 1 millón de tabletas cautivas y 18 kilogramos de sustancias asombrosas cuya naturaleza no se especifica. No proporciona estimaciones de valor de mercado, número de cohetes o armas ni cantidad de municiones. Estas cifras son las del comando y no han sido verificadas independientemente.

Investigación bajo supervisión judicial

The seized items were handed over to the competent authorities and the investigation with the arrested persons began under the supervision of the judiciary, says the army.

Esta intervención es distinta de las operaciones en Marjhin y Bouday, que se anunciaron el 13 de noviembre. Estos incluyeron la destrucción de aproximadamente 215 toneladas de cannabis y marihuana y la incautación de máquinas. No deben añadirse a las incautaciones de Charawna ni presentarse como una sola transacción.

Foto de portada: Libnanews bank archive, Febrero 2025. No muestra la operación anunciada el 15 de noviembre de 2026. Foto: Ejército libanés / Dirección de Orientación.

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