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A freedom and detention judge rejected on Monday 23 November a new request for release from Ali O., according to his lawyer Raphaël Kempf. Este palestino ha sido detenido en Francia desde mayo de 2024 en una investigación antiterrorista. Four UN Special Rapporteurs asked Paris to clarify how French justice had verified the conditions under which the Israeli authorities had collected statements calling him into question.

An investigation in France into alleged acts in the West Bank

Arrested in Strasbourg on 28 May 2024, Ali O. is charged, inter alia, with association of terrorist criminals, complicity in assassination attempts in connection with a terrorist enterprise and terrorist financing. Según su defensa, los investigadores sospechaban que había ordenado ataques desde Francia contra vehículos de colonos israelíes en la Ribera Occidental ocupada en 2023. Reta los cargos y sigue presumido inocente.

La Oficina del Fiscal Nacional contra el Terrorismo había solicitado que se mantuviera la detención, según la información proporcionada por la defensa. Las razones detalladas para el rechazo del 23 de noviembre no se hicieron públicas en el material consultado. Un procedimiento separado se refiere al estatuto de refugiado: concedido en 2020, fue retirado por la Oficina Francesa de Protección de Refugiados y Apátridas en febrero de 2025. The Rapporteurs’ communication states that an appeal has been lodged with the National Court of Asylum.

Tres declaraciones cuyo origen plantea problemas de defensa

In their letter of 28 August, published at the end of October under the reference AL FRA 9/2026, the rapporteurs refer to three Palestinian detainees who were allegedly interrogated without a lawyer. The defence claims to have produced two testimonies and a video in support of the allegation of torture against one of the interrogations. The letter also contains allegations of ill-treatment of the brother of Ali O., whose statements were allegedly used to challenge him.

The rapporteurs ask France to clarify whether it has investigated these allegations, whether the contested statements are on the record and whether there are other grounds for continued detention. Su carta no resuelve los hechos. On 25 November, no French response was found in the public documents consulted.

Lo dispuesto por el derecho a las declaraciones obtenidas en el extranjero

Article 15 of the Convention against Torture prohibits the use as evidence of a declaration that it has been obtained under torture. The only exception is a proceeding against the alleged perpetrator of torture to establish that the statement was made.

En el juicioEl Haski c. Bélgicain 2012, the European Court of Human Rights held that, in the circumstances of this case, belga judges had to consider the real risk of ill-treatment before admitting statements collected in Morocco. The accused did not have to prove himself the exact conduct of the interrogations.

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