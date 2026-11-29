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El sargento mayor Mohammad al-Baarini murió en el hospital después de disparar el sábado en Akkar. El ejército anuncia un arresto y la confiscación del arma.

Un soldado libanés murió el sábado 28 de noviembre después de recibir disparos y heridos durante un altercado en la provincia de Wadi al-Yamous, Akkar. El mando del ejército indica que el soldado fue llevado al hospital, donde sucumbió a sus heridas. In a separate notice, the institution identified him as Sergeant-Chief Mohammad al-Baarini of the airborne regiment.

Una investigación bajo la supervisión del poder judicial

Según el comando, se envió una unidad para poner fin al altercado. The army then announceds the arrest of a man whom she suspects to be involved in the death of the soldier, as well as the seizure of the weapon allegedly used. El comunicado no especifica el motivo del tiroteo o si el miembro estaba de servicio en el momento del incidente.

The army reports that the seized elements were handed over to the competent authorities and that the interrogation of the suspect began under the supervision of the court. Dice que continúa su investigación para identificar y cuestionar a otras personas sospechosas de estar involucradas.

El funeral se anuncia el domingo 29 de noviembre, a las 11.00 horas del Líbano, en Wadi al-Jamous. El miembro debe ser enterrado en el cementerio local.

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