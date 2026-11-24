Cinco personas fueron encontradas muertas el lunes en una vivienda en Kehl, Alemania, cerca de Estrasburgo. Two seriously injured children were transferred to specialized institutions, including in France. The Offenburg police opened an investigation and did not establish the cause of death in their latest press release.

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Cinco personas fueron encontradas muertas el lunes 23 de noviembre en una vivienda en Kehl, en la orilla alemana del Rin, frente a Estrasburgo. Two seriously injured children were evacuated to specialized institutions, including in France, said the Offenburg police. No anunció la causa de la muerte.

Bomberos comprobaron otras unidades de vivienda

La ayuda fue llamada por la mañana. Los primeros equipos no pudieron entrar en la vivienda inmediatamente debido a la posible presencia de gas. Police report that one officer and one witness were slightly injured during the operation and were taken into hospital care. No se registraron otras lesiones entre los habitantes del mismo edificio.

Una investigación para determinar la causa de la muerte

The criminal police, experts from the Regional Criminal Police Service and forensics were continuing their findings on Monday. In its last public point at 5 p.m. local time, the police confirmed that the two children had been transferred to specialized clinics, including in France. No indica qué establecimiento francés los ha acogido. La presencia de gas durante la intervención no es suficiente para establecer la causa de la muerte. The investigation did not find an accident or a criminal act.

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