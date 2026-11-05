Amman: Un oficial asesinado, un sospechoso arrestado

A Jordanian General Security Officer was killed with a stabbing on Thursday, 5 November, Al-Madina Al-Munawwara Street in Amman. A patrol arrested the suspect; his officer was injured in the face and his condition is stable. The authorities refer to a planned attack on the security forces. El Ministerio Público ha abierto una investigación. El príncipe Fayçal bin Hussein visitó a los heridos en la ciudad médica por la tarde.

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A member of the Jordanian General Security was killed and an officer injured in a stabbing attack on Thursday, 5 November, in Amman. The suspect was arrested by a patrol. Por la tarde, el fiscal del Tribunal de Seguridad del Estado anunció la apertura de una investigación.

La víctima es el cabo Jawad al-Salayta. Según la Dirección General de Seguridad, el ataque ocurrió en 1220 horas jordanas, calle Al-Madina Al-Munawwara, en la capital. Un hombre cogió al cabo y lo golpeó con un arma mientras estaba de servicio. The officer was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Un oficial herido durante el arresto

Una patrulla intervino inmediatamente y controló al atacante. The commanding officer was injured in the face during the confront, according to the General Security communiqué. Hospitalizado, está en un estado estable.

Las autoridades jordanas llaman al terrorista ataque. According to the first elements of their investigation, the suspect prepared an attack against members of the security forces. En esta etapa, esta calificación se basa en declaraciones de los servicios jordanos. The press release does not identify the suspect or report any affiliation to a group.

The State Security Court Prosecutor

The Attorney General of the State Security Court confirmed that his prosecution had initiated investigations into the attack. Su anuncio, emitido por la tarde, no especifica los cargos.

El príncipe Fayçal ben Hussein, que asegura regencia en ausencia del rey Abdullah II, fue a la cama del oficial herido en la ciudad médica. Expresó sus condolencias por la muerte del cabo al-Salayta y condenó el ataque. El soberano sigue la evolución de la investigación, dijo el príncipe.

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